Two children thrown from bridge, one killed, Louisiana police say

Police believe two children were thrown from a bridge Friday into northwest Louisiana’s Cross Lake, where one of the children was pulled from the water dead and one survived but had life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a woman in connection with the case after state troopers stopped a minivan with Texas license plates near the Texas state line, Shreveport Police Sgt. Angie Wilhite told reporters in a video posted by KSLA-TV.

Wilhite said police got the first call about a child in the water shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.

She did not identify the suspect except to say she was a woman in her 30s. Police did not release the ages, sexes or names of the children.

“We do believe at this point that the children were thrown from a bridge,” Wilhite said. “We do not know which one.” She also said the crime did not appear to be a random act of violence.

KTBS-TV said the Friday morning call brought numerous law enforcement agencies to a neighborhood on the lake near Interstate 220.