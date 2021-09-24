Two dead in overnight shootings in Mississippi capital city

Jackson police are investigating separate overnight shootings that left two people dead in Mississippi’s capital city.

The two killings bring the city’s homicide total to 109, WLBT-TV reported.

The first shooting happened Thursday night on Lynch Street, where a man was shot multiple times, police said.

The second shooting happened just after midnight, in the early morning hours Friday, on McWillie Drive in north Jackson. In that killing, a 40-year-old man was shot in the head.

Few other details were released Friday morning.