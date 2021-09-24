Two dead in overnight shootings in Mississippi capital city

Published 9:18 am Friday, September 24, 2021

By The Associated Press

Jackson police are investigating separate overnight shootings that left two people dead in Mississippi’s capital city.

The two killings bring the city’s homicide total to 109, WLBT-TV reported.

The first shooting happened Thursday night on Lynch Street, where a man was shot multiple times, police said.

The second shooting happened just after midnight, in the early morning hours Friday, on McWillie Drive in north Jackson. In that killing, a 40-year-old man was shot in the head.

Few other details were released Friday morning.

More News

Two dead in overnight shootings in Mississippi capital city

New coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to fall as deaths rise; September now second-highest month of reported deaths

Mississippi boy battling cancer gets his wish to ‘protect and serve,’ sworn in as one of county’s youngest sheriffs

Mississippi man arrested, accused of sex crimes against children between 6 and 13 years old

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article