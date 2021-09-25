Four arrested after truck stolen from Mississippi gas station. Suspects found with syringe load with meth, vial of fentanyl

A truck stolen from a Warren County convenience store resulted in four arrests by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

On Sept. 23, just after 630 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a report that a vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1400 block of Highway 61 North. When deputies arrived on the scene, the vehicle’s owner advised that he’d left the vehicle unlocked and parked at the fuel pumps with keys in the ignition.

While he was in the store making a purchase, he looked up and saw his truck was leaving the parking lot.

The stolen vehicle is a blue 2007 Dodge 3500 dual-wheel pickup truck, also known as a dually.

In reviewing the security footage, investigators were able to see the vehicle in which the thieves arrived: a black GMC SUV. The following day, the GMC SUV was located at a business in Flowers, Miss., according to a report from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrived in Flowers and recognized the two occupants of the SUV as the individuals who stole the Dodge truck. The suspects were identified as Brad Welch, 40, and Jessica Welch, 32, both of Pearl, Miss.

As they were arrested, a search revealed that Brad Welch had approx 25 grams of methamphetamine and a small glass vial of Fentanyl on his person, sheriff’s office reports stated.

Jessica Welch, listed as an accomplice, had a loaded syringe in her purse, filled with what was later identified as methamphetamine.

Both the Welches are charged with motor vehicle theft and possession of a controlled substance.

According to sheriff’s office reports, the couple had been staying at the Motel 6 in Vicksburg. A search of their motel room revealed two more people, Samantha Barrett, 37 of Pearl, and James Wilson, 41 of Florence, Miss. Barrett and Wilson have been charged with accessory after the fact of motor vehicle theft.

After appearing before Justice Court Judge Jeff Crevitt, bail was set at $5,000 each for Barrett and Wilson.

Brad and Jessica Welch each received a $25,000 bond for felony theft of a motor vehicle and a $10,000 bond each for possession of a controlled substance — a total of $35,000 each.

The stolen vehicle has yet to be recovered and the case remains under active investigation.

Det. Sgt. Stacy Rollison and Det. Zack Primeaux are the lead investigators on this case..