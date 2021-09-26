Beware drivers: Rise in population allows city to run radar again on Mississippi highway

Motorists on U.S. Highway 90 in Mississippi are being urged to stick to the speed limit, especially in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Board of Alderman voted Tuesday to allow police to run radar along the road — something they haven’t been able to do since 2010, WLOX-TV reported.

According to Mississippi law, police are not permitted to use any type of radar speed equipment in any city with a population under 15,000 according to the latest federal census. In 2010, the population of Long Beach fell to 14,832. However, in the 10 years since, it has risen to just over 16,000.

Police Chief Billy Seal said the department’s main concern is safety. He said over the years, there have been numerous accidents on Highway 90, some fatal, where speed was a primary factor. Seal is hopeful that running radar again will reduce speeding and keep people safe.