After hours of searching police capture teen charged with murdering his mother’s boyfriend

A Mississippi teen wanted for an early morning murder was arrested Monday after eluding capture for several hours.

Police said Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested in a wooded area of Lauderdale County Monday.

Deputies say Hyde is suspected of shooting Brad Lackey, 30, in the head and killing him.

Apparently, Lackey was the boyfriend of Hyde’s mother, though police haven’t said what may have led to the shooting.

Hyde was being held on a $1 million bond.