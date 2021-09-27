After hours of searching police capture teen charged with murdering his mother’s boyfriend

Published 9:16 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi teen wanted for an early morning murder was arrested Monday after eluding capture for several hours.

Police said Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested in a wooded area of Lauderdale County Monday.

Deputies say Hyde is suspected of shooting Brad Lackey, 30, in the head and killing him.

Apparently, Lackey was the boyfriend of Hyde’s mother, though police haven’t said what may have led to the shooting.

Hyde was being held on a $1 million bond.

More News

Mississippi mom charged after newborn had meth in system, deputies say; she was charged with same crime three years ago

Alabama man found sleeping in press box surrounded by pile of stolen chicken fingers, candy and meth, police say

After hours of searching police capture teen charged with murdering his mother’s boyfriend

Woman accused of throwing two children off bridge, killing one, was no stranger to criminal justice system

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article