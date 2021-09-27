Alabama man found sleeping in press box surrounded by pile of stolen chicken fingers, candy and meth, police say

Published 9:19 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Less than a week after being arrested for stealing, an Alabama man was found sleeping surrounded by what police say was evidence of his latest crime.

on September 17, Matthew Williamson, 37, was arrested and charged by Pleasant Grove Police Officers with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and third-degree theft of property, police said.

Williamson bonded out of jail. Two hours later police say he stole a car in Hueytown, Alabama, and hid it in Pleasant Grove, Alabama.

Last Wednesday, police say someone broke into the concession stand at the Pleasant Grove Athletic Complex, stealing what police described as a “large quantity of snacks.”

The following morning, less than a week after he was originally arrested, police say Williamson was found asleep inside the press box at the Athletic Complex. He was surrounded by piles of chicken fingers, chips, candy and methamphetamine.

Police say after he was awakened, Williamson admitted to the burglaries and the car theft.

More News

Mississippi mom charged after newborn had meth in system, deputies say; she was charged with same crime three years ago

Alabama man found sleeping in press box surrounded by pile of stolen chicken fingers, candy and meth, police say

After hours of searching police capture teen charged with murdering his mother’s boyfriend

Woman accused of throwing two children off bridge, killing one, was no stranger to criminal justice system

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article