New coronavirus cases continue to drop in Mississippi, but deaths from prior cases still climbing

The spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to rapidly decline Monday across Mississippi as the state released the latest statistics on the pandemic.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 1,773 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 484,675, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 314 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 55 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 9,480.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 43 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 55 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,225 on Monday. It was the lowest number since July 27.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,614 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.