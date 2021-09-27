New coronavirus cases continue to drop in Mississippi, but deaths from prior cases still climbing

Published 9:29 am Monday, September 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The spread of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to rapidly decline Monday across Mississippi as the state released the latest statistics on the pandemic.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 1,773 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 484,675, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 314 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 55 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 9,480.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 43 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 55 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,225 on Monday. It was the lowest number since July 27.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,614 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4429 117 88 18
Alcorn 5405 90 130 20
Amite 1994 52 57 9
Attala 3259 87 187 36
Benton 1430 35 47 10
Bolivar 6129 145 239 33
Calhoun 2677 41 43 7
Carroll 1625 37 52 11
Chickasaw 2878 66 61 15
Choctaw 1288 26 12 0
Claiborne 1271 34 46 9
Clarke 2832 90 133 31
Clay 2973 74 41 5
Coahoma 3986 100 134 12
Copiah 4329 88 103 14
Covington 4171 92 142 39
De Soto 30803 365 123 26
Forrest 13199 241 283 60
Franklin 1169 28 41 5
George 4735 72 67 9
Greene 2099 45 57 6
Grenada 3565 104 156 32
Hancock 7534 113 72 15
Harrison 33151 493 532 75
Hinds 31184 589 848 139
Holmes 2628 87 109 20
Humphreys 1270 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4457 100 135 24
Jackson 23735 349 283 39
Jasper 3160 62 46 2
Jefferson 915 33 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1683 42 9 1
Jones 13430 227 235 43
Kemper 1388 40 50 10
Lafayette 8268 137 199 56
Lamar 10258 130 55 12
Lauderdale 11623 307 481 105
Lawrence 2070 34 27 2
Leake 3982 86 96 16
Lee 14963 221 225 43
Leflore 4495 140 240 55
Lincoln 5310 132 204 40
Lowndes 10501 176 277 64
Madison 14206 272 415 72
Marion 4111 104 162 24
Marshall 6165 126 68 17
Monroe 6533 167 191 55
Montgomery 1729 54 64 10
Neshoba 6489 201 224 59
Newton 3723 75 87 15
Noxubee 1793 39 38 6
Oktibbeha 6989 124 262 37
Panola 6278 127 103 15
Pearl River 9151 221 210 42
Perry 2010 54 24 9
Pike 5626 138 167 39
Pontotoc 6329 93 86 13
Prentiss 4479 79 101 15
Quitman 1042 27 0 0
Rankin 21390 373 485 68
Scott 4615 96 116 19
Sharkey 630 20 45 8
Simpson 4339 114 160 20
Smith 2522 49 72 8
Stone 3513 60 87 14
Sunflower 4155 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2211 50 50 7
Tate 4420 103 80 19
Tippah 4481 80 120 14
Tishomingo 3383 89 103 28
Tunica 1542 35 19 2
Union 5760 89 132 23
Walthall 2117 58 69 14
Warren 6486 166 173 38
Washington 7144 152 198 41
Wayne 4346 67 80 13
Webster 1969 42 67 14
Wilkinson 1020 36 25 6
Winston 3056 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2243 47 82 22
Yazoo 4236 86 149 20
Total 484,675 9,480 11,209 2,069

 

