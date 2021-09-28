18-year-old man caught after cutting hole in Mississippi prison fence; now faces drug, contraband charges

An 18-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly cut a hole in a Mississippi prison facility fence and tried to smuggle drugs and other contraband.

The Yazoo Herald reports that Austin Richardson has been charged with attempting to introduce contraband into a jail facility, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute.

According to news reports Richardson tried to sneak in contraband at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility but was caught as he was trying to flee from officers.

Deputies from the Yaxoo County Sheriff’s Office used infrared cameras to locate the drugs and contraband that Richardson jettisoned as he was fleeing.