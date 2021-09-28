Child’s mom called police to check on her baby; they found the infant’s body in back of dad’s SUV, Louisiana police say

A Louisiana man faces a murder charge in the death of his infant daughter, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Jake Guidry, 26, told deputies he hit 11-month-old Zabria Guidry “too hard,” Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release Tuesday.

Early Tuesday, deputies did a welfare check on the child at the request of the child’s mother. Guidry was immediately arrested. Deputies located the body of the deceased child in the rear cargo area of Guidry’s sport utility vehicle,

Guidry was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. He’s being held at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. Bond was set at $1 million. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.