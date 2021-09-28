Coroner says Louisiana toddler found dead in Mississippi was homicide victim. How she was killed not yet determined.

The death of a Louisiana toddler whose body was found in Mississippi was a victim of homicide, according to the coroner who examined the body.

But how Neveah Allen was killed remains in question. As a result, no charges have been filed implicating any person with her death.

The Baton Rouge Advocate reports that officials from the East Baton Rouge Parish coroner office have determined that Allen was a homicide victim, but did not report of cause of her death pending further testing,

The girl’s stepfather, Phillip Gardner, was arrested Sunday on counts of unlawful disposal of remains and obstruction of justice. No one has been charged with the girl’s death.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana police reported the girl missing on Friday. The girl’s stepfather, Phillip Gardner, said he was at home sleeping and woke up to find her gone and the door unlocked, according to police.

But police say he later changed his story, acknowledging he found the girl unresponsive and lifeless and disposed of her remains without notifying authorities, The Advocate reported.