Dismembered bodies of child, teen and adult male found in Texas dumpster fire

The dismembered bodies of three people — including a child and teenager — were found inside a burning dumpster in Texas.

KSAT in San Antonio reports that firefighters discovered the bodies when trying to put out a fire in a dumpster outside of a Fort Worth business last week.

Police said the victims included a child, a young woman who was likely a teenager, and a 42-year-old man who has been identified as David Lueras.

Police said the dismembered condition of the bodies made the identification process difficult.

Relatives said that Lueras was afraid that somebody was out to get him and that Lueras was “lost in the wrong crowd.”

No arrests have been made in the incident.