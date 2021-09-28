Mississippi police chief: Three arrests down, more to go in connection with man shot in head, left to die in street

Police are looking for a Mississippi woman they say tried to intimidate witnesses and family members in connection with a Sept. 19 murder.

Brookhaven police are looking for Okeria Combs, 23, of Brookhaven. Combs is wanted for electronic harassment amounting to witness intimidation in connection with the Sept. 19 murder of Tarvauirs Lyons of Brookhaven.

Brookhaven police have already made three other arrests in connection with the murder.

The body of Lyons, 23, was found at the intersection of Vanzie Street and Rance Drive around 4:45 a.m. Sept. 19 and pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Zayrick Taylor, 23, was arrested Monday, Sept. 20, and charged with murder after a multi-county high-speed chase.

Chase Anthony Wallis, 28, of Youngsville, Louisiana, has also been arrested and charged with kidnapping and intimidating a witness, Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said Monday.

Alisia Sims, 28, has also been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution and rendering assistance to a felon, Collins said.

“It was her car Zayrick was fleeing in when he was arrested, and she was with him in the car,” Collins said.

Officers are presently seeking Combs, 23, of Brookhaven. Combs, described as a black female by Collins, is wanted for electronic harassment amounting to witness intimidation, the chief said.

“I will not let anybody in my city intimidate witnesses or make threats to any family members,” Collins said. “The only way we in Brookhaven are going to keep our town safe is by people coming forward and helping us to keep our community safe. Any time I’m aware of people trying to intimidate witnesses, we are going to get warrants and make arrests.”

This case is ongoing and more arrests are pending, Collins said.

“To the family of Mr. Lyons, my heart, my love goes out to them,” said Collins. “Stay strong and do the best you can and we’re going to do the best we can to keep our city safe.”