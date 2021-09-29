New coronavirus cases still on decline across Mississippi, but 50 new deaths reported

New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus continued to plummet across Mississippi on Wednesday as deaths from cases continued to rise sharply.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 1,098 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 487,293, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 310 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 50 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,588.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 44 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,138 on Wednesday. It was the lowest number since July 26.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 1,334 with Wednesday’s update.

