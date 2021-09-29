Woman reportedly discovered she was being drugged, raped by husband. Efforts to protect her failed when couple found dead in murder-suicide.

A restraining order and a GPS ankle monitor were no protection for a Lousiana woman who was killed by her estranged husband, who she had recently discovered was drugging and raping her in their St. Francisville home.

Peggy Rayburn, 70, had reportedly been seeking a divorce from her husband Marshall Rayburn, 63, when the two died in. murder-suicide last week, according to The Advocate in Baton Rouge.

Marshall Rayburn had been prohibited from coming within 100 yards of their St. Francisville home and was forced to wear a GPS ankle monitor to track his actions after being arrested for second-degree rape.

But all of the efforts to protect Peggy Rayburn came to a tragic end on Sept. 20, when Marshall Rayburn reportedly barged into the house, shot and killed his wife and then killed himself.

Marshall Rayburn also shot a neighbor, Lanie Cathey, 37, who came to the house when she heard the couple arguing.

West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to a 911 call of domestic violence on Sept. 20 at the Rayburn home in St. Francisville.

When officers arrived, they found Peggy Rayburn and Marshall Rayburn dead.

Deputies believe Marshall Rayburn showed up at Peggy Rayburn’s home uninvited and began to argue with her. Their neighbor Cathey heard the fighting and attempted to intervene when Marshall pulled a pistol, shot both women, and then himself, the sheriff’s office said.

Peggy Rayburn died at the scene.

Cathey, who called 911 and was able to provide an account of what happened, was struck in the shoulder and is expected to recover.

In August, Marshall Rayburn had been arrested on a count of second-degree rape, after Peggy Rayburn provided evidence that she was being repeatedly drugged and raped by Marshall Rayburn. Marshall Rayburn was later released on bail. A restraining order and GPS ankle monitor were issued by the courts as a requirement for his release.

The case is still under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.