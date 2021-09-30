County supervisor arrested after he throws fit at meeting

Published 9:01 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

By The Associated Press

A county supervisor in Mississippi was arrested on misdemeanor charges Thursday after insulting some of his colleagues during a public meeting, and he destroyed COVID-19 barriers as officers were trying to lead him out of the room.

Hinds County Supervisor David Archie said during a budget discussion that two other supervisors were “dummies,” according to WJTV. Video posted by the television station showed Archie pulling down the plastic barriers.

Archie said he was exercising free speech, according to news outlets.

The disturbance happened a day after other supervisors voted to remove him as vice president of the five-member board.

Archie is charged with disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, destruction of public property and preventing the people’s business from being conducted, Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler said. WLBT-TV reported that Archie was released without being booked into the county jail.

