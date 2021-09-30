Missing Mississippi man’s body discovered when searcher spots chrome shining in kudzu

A Warren County man who was reported missing on Sunday apparently died in a motorcycle wreck. His body and his motorcycle was found in kudzu covering the side of a roadway.

According to information from the Vicksburg Police Department, Steven Strong, 66, was northbound on North Washington Street when the wreck occurred sometime between 9 and 10 p.m. Sunday. According to the accident report, Strong went in one direction and the motorcycle in another.

Assistant Warren County Fire Coordinator Shane Garrard found Strong’s remains and the motorcycle at about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in an overgrown area near a creek close to the intersection.

Garrard said he, County Fire Coordinator Jerry Briggs, Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Billy Joe Heggins and another deputy were searching for Strong in an area on MS 3 when he received a “ping” or signal from Strong’s phone that indicated he was closer to the Chickasaw community off North Washington Street.

“I told Jerry, let’s go back that way (to Chickasaw) and look and cover from North Washington back to Highway 3,” he said.

Garrard said he went by the Central Asphalt plant on North Washington Street and veered off the normal route, taking a bridge near the plant.

“I saw something blue in the kudzu and I backed up and saw some chrome and it was him (Strong),” he said.

Garrard found the site where Strong left the road, followed the track and found him.

Strong was declared dead at the scene by Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey. The wreck remains under investigation by Vicksburg police.