Mississippi school shooting: 7-year-old shot with gun a first-grader brought to school in backpack

A 7-year-old student was shot at a Mississippi school Thursday afternoon when a gun in another child’s backpack was accidentally discharged, police said.

The victim was airlifted to a Jackson hospital where the condition of the student was not immediately known. The child was reportedly shot in the leg.

The shooting occurred at Newton Elementary School in Newton County.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington told media outlets that a first-grader had brought a gun to school in a backpack and the gun was fired at approximately the time school was dismissing. Police said they believe the gun was fired accidentally.

Local officials had called in the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to the scene and said MBI would be working with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Newton city police.

The school was placed on lockdown immediately after the shooting until the medical helicopter left and the school was secured by law enforcement.