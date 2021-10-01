Infant killed, three others injured in multi-car crash on central Mississippi highway

Published 5:21 am Friday, October 1, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

An infant was killed in a multi-car crash on a Central Mississippi highway Thursday.

The accident happened on Highway 18 near Pentecostal Drive in Hinds County just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 30.

The infant, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were transported by ambulance to a hospital in Jackson with injuries. A fourth driver was not transported.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, a gray 2013 Nissan Maxima, driven by 33-year-old Jerica Sampson, of Clinton, was traveling westbound on the highway. The Nissan collided with a silver 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 18-year-old David Cooper, of Jackson.

Another crash happened when a white 2011 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 19-year-old Jakayla Parker, of Jackson, swerved to avoid the first crash. Parker lost control of the vehicle, crossed the median and hit a gray 2011 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 39-year-old Latoya Flowers, of Utica.

 

More News

Mississippi man dies after crashing into log truck on Mississippi highway

Police officer shot multiple times in Alabama during drug sale probe

Former Mississippi fire official accused of embezzling thousands dies

Hemp Professors visit Mississippi county to research, educate; excited about potential of hemp industry

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article