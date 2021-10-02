Two arrested — one for murder — after ‘disturbance escalated’ to deadly shooting

Published 6:29 am Saturday, October 2, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

(Left) Paul Rice, 26, of Oxford and (right) Jermaine Cox, 40, of Oxford.

Mississippi police say an Oxford man has been charged with first-degree murder after ‘disturbance escalated’ to a deadly shooting.

Paul Rice, 26, was being held on a $1 million bond late Friday.

Oxford Police initially responded to a report of shots being fired at 5:21 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Saddle Creek Drive. Once there, they found the victim, Quintin McDonald, 29, of Como. McDonald had been shot once and subsequently died from the gunshot wound, police said.

Rice was identified as the suspect and taken into custody without incident, according to a police statement.

Police also said that Jermaine Cox, 40, of Oxford, was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon in connection with this incident. Cox was being held on a $100,000 bond.

 

More News

Ticket-buying surge pushes Saturday’s Powerball jackpot to $635 million

Getting ready for a ‘growth explosion.’ Training for high-paying aviation jobs coming to small town airport, training facility.

Pop the top on a beer and browse through Mississippi’s newest record shop

Two arrested — one for murder — after ‘disturbance escalated’ to deadly shooting

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article