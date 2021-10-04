Yes, Facebook seems to be down (as in offline) for most if not all users right now

Access to Facebook appeared to go down for millions of users across the globe Monday morning, online users and tech sites that keep track of such services reported.

Users reported experiencing problems with both the desktop version as well as the app. The website Downdetector.com reported that the outages began at approximately 10:15 a.m. central time Monday.

Interestingly, the outage couldn’t have come at a worse time for the company. On Sunday, a former Facebook manager outed herself as a whistleblower on the CBS show “60 Minutes” and said the company did not do enough to quell hate-filled rhetoric from the platform.

The outage appeared to also affect other services owned by Facebook including Instagram and WhatsApp.