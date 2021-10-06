Mississippi bank robber who told teller she would die if he didn’t get $5,000 now headed to prison for crime

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for bank robbery, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court records, Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, of Jackson, Mississippi, robbed the Trustmark Bank on Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson on December 3, 2020. Jiles entered the Trustmark Bank and handed the teller a note stating that she would die if she did not give him $5,000. Jiles left the bank with approximately $4,240 in U.S. currency. Law enforcement learned from Crimestoppers’ tips and witness statements that Jiles was the person that robbed the bank. He was arrested in Rankin County after crashing into another vehicle.

Jiles was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 9, 2021 and he pled guilty on June 3, 2021. He was sentenced on October 5, 2021 to 47 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $4,240 in restitution.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Wansley prosecuted the case.