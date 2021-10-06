Mississippi bank robber who told teller she would die if he didn’t get $5,000 now headed to prison for crime

Published 1:38 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison for bank robbery, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi.

According to court records, Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, of Jackson, Mississippi, robbed the Trustmark Bank on Medgar Evers Boulevard in Jackson on December 3, 2020. Jiles entered the Trustmark Bank and handed the teller a note stating that she would die if she did not give him $5,000. Jiles left the bank with approximately $4,240 in U.S. currency. Law enforcement learned from Crimestoppers’ tips and witness statements that Jiles was the person that robbed the bank. He was arrested in Rankin County after crashing into another vehicle.

Jiles was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 9, 2021 and he pled guilty on June 3, 2021. He was sentenced on October 5, 2021 to 47 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $4,240 in restitution.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Wansley prosecuted the case.

More News

Two women killed in multi-car pile up on Mississippi highway

Spread of coronavirus in Mississippi continues to decline, state reports

Deputy U.S. Marshal dies after car crash while working in Mississippi

 ‘Don’t take any chances with him’ Mississippi authorities searching for shooter who could be possible suicidal

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article