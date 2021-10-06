Spread of coronavirus in Mississippi continues to decline, state reports

Published 1:52 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s COVID-19 coronavirus spread continues to decline, state health officials reported Wednesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 834 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 492,558, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 305 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 19 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,768.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 752 on Wednesday. It was the lowest number since July 21.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 945 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4506 119 88 18
Alcorn 5558 96 130 20
Amite 2015 52 57 9
Attala 3277 89 187 36
Benton 1460 38 47 10
Bolivar 6211 145 239 33
Calhoun 2735 45 44 7
Carroll 1647 38 52 11
Chickasaw 2924 67 61 15
Choctaw 1310 26 12 0
Claiborne 1285 35 46 9
Clarke 2869 92 133 32
Clay 3023 74 41 5
Coahoma 4070 103 138 13
Copiah 4381 89 103 14
Covington 4236 93 142 39
De Soto 31429 386 123 26
Forrest 13316 245 283 60
Franklin 1180 28 41 5
George 4846 79 68 9
Greene 2122 47 57 6
Grenada 3639 108 156 32
Hancock 7646 125 72 15
Harrison 33728 518 531 77
Hinds 31547 609 850 139
Holmes 2649 87 109 20
Humphreys 1283 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4539 104 135 24
Jackson 24123 365 283 41
Jasper 3219 63 46 2
Jefferson 933 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1696 42 9 1
Jones 13650 236 236 43
Kemper 1403 41 50 10
Lafayette 8362 137 199 56
Lamar 10386 134 56 12
Lauderdale 11800 308 481 105
Lawrence 2088 38 27 2
Leake 4050 87 99 17
Lee 15267 225 225 43
Leflore 4585 141 240 55
Lincoln 5370 134 205 40
Lowndes 10744 182 279 64
Madison 14419 277 416 72
Marion 4174 106 162 24
Marshall 6271 130 69 17
Monroe 6645 173 191 55
Montgomery 1761 56 64 10
Neshoba 6560 203 226 59
Newton 3768 78 87 15
Noxubee 1830 40 39 6
Oktibbeha 7071 126 270 39
Panola 6420 128 103 15
Pearl River 9336 235 210 42
Perry 2033 54 24 9
Pike 5686 150 173 42
Pontotoc 6520 97 86 13
Prentiss 4599 81 101 15
Quitman 1053 27 0 0
Rankin 21695 384 489 68
Scott 4669 96 116 19
Sharkey 635 20 45 8
Simpson 4385 116 160 20
Smith 2594 49 72 8
Stone 3553 64 87 14
Sunflower 4203 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2233 51 50 7
Tate 4488 107 80 19
Tippah 4591 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3492 89 103 28
Tunica 1560 36 19 3
Union 5884 93 132 23
Walthall 2140 62 69 14
Warren 6576 173 173 38
Washington 7311 155 201 41
Wayne 4370 72 80 13
Webster 2004 45 67 14
Wilkinson 1026 37 25 6
Winston 3101 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2291 47 82 22
Yazoo 4311 86 150 20
Total 492,558 9,768 11,251 2,082

