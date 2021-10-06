Deputy U.S. Marshal dies after car crash while working in Mississippi

Published 1:08 pm Wednesday, October 6, 2021

By The Associated Press

A deputy U.S. marshal from Louisiana has died days after he was in a car crash on duty in central Mississippi.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Jared Keyworth was working in the Jackson area Sept. 28 when he was in a wreck near the suburb of Florence, WAPT-TV reported. Keyworth was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he died Friday, authorities said.

“We are a close-knit family and Jared’s loss will be felt throughout the entire organization,” U.S. Marshals Services Director Ronald L. Davis said in a statement. “This tragedy is a reminder of the inherent risks our men and women face on a daily basis.”

Keyworth, 42, had worked 11 years for the Marshals Service and was with the Investigative Operations Division in Baton Rouge. He is survived by a wife and two children. His funeral is Thursday in Mandeville, Louisiana.

More News

 ‘Don’t take any chances with him’ Mississippi authorities searching for shooter who could be possible suicidal

Thieves make way with county road manager’s truck; leave behind keys to most important buildings in Mississippi community.

More than 12 pounds of cocaine found in hidden compartment during traffic stop. Three arrested.

Youths discover skeletal remains near rural Mississippi community. Officials believe bones are of man missing for nearly 2 years.

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article