Deputy U.S. Marshal dies after car crash while working in Mississippi

A deputy U.S. marshal from Louisiana has died days after he was in a car crash on duty in central Mississippi.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Jared Keyworth was working in the Jackson area Sept. 28 when he was in a wreck near the suburb of Florence, WAPT-TV reported. Keyworth was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, where he died Friday, authorities said.

“We are a close-knit family and Jared’s loss will be felt throughout the entire organization,” U.S. Marshals Services Director Ronald L. Davis said in a statement. “This tragedy is a reminder of the inherent risks our men and women face on a daily basis.”

Keyworth, 42, had worked 11 years for the Marshals Service and was with the Investigative Operations Division in Baton Rouge. He is survived by a wife and two children. His funeral is Thursday in Mandeville, Louisiana.