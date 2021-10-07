Mississippi teacher charged with sexually abusing juvenile at her home

A Mississippi 8th grade teacher has been charged with sex abuse of a juvenile, police said.

Evan Brooke Redd, 32, who taught school at DeSoto Central Middle School, was arrested Wednesday at her residents, WREG-TV reported.

Senatobia police said they received a report from a girl who alleged she was abused at Redd’s residence.

After a search of the home, Redd was arrested. She’s out on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 2.

She was charged with one count of touching a child under the age of 16 and one count of sexual battery

The DeSoto County School District said Redd was no longer employed in the district.