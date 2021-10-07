Mississippi teacher charged with sexually abusing juvenile at her home

Published 8:56 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi 8th grade teacher has been charged with sex abuse of a juvenile, police said.

Evan Brooke Redd, 32, who taught school at DeSoto Central Middle School, was arrested Wednesday at her residents, WREG-TV reported.

Senatobia police said they received a report from a girl who alleged she was abused at Redd’s residence.

After a search of the home, Redd was arrested. She’s out on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 2.

She was charged with one count of touching a child under the age of 16 and one count of sexual battery

The DeSoto County School District said Redd was no longer employed in the district.

More News

Crime scene

Reward offered in New Year’s Eve killing of Mississippi man

Severed human feet that washed onto South Carolina beach belonged to Mississippi woman, coroner says

COVID-19 pandemic has claimed caregivers of more than 120,000 American children, study suggests

Two boys find skeletal remains believed to be missing Mississippi man, sheriff reports

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article