Two boys find skeletal remains believed to be missing Mississippi man, sheriff reports

Two boys tracking a coyote in northeast Mississippi stumbled upon human remains that officials believe could belong to a man last seen in January 2020.

The skeleton was found late Monday in the Tilden community of Itawamba County. Sheriff Chris Dickinson said a skull, bones, clothes and other evidence was collected, news outlets reported.

“There is one person missing in town. Fulton Police Department is working that. We are working closely with them, as well as MBI. Remains will be sent to a lab and if we can verify who it is then we will know more at that point,” Dickinson said.

Fulton Police Chief Mitch Nabors, in a news release Tuesday, said investigators believe Marc Cobb is the person who was found in the woods. The 25-year-old was last seen at a hotel in Fulton. Family members reported him missing after he didn’t show up for work in January 2020.

“The death is still under investigation, but we believe this to be the remains of Marc Cobb,” Nabors said.

In the days following Cobb’s disappearance, Fulton Police searched in and around the area where he was last seen but they failed to find any clues to his whereabouts.

The remains have been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab in Jackson for official identification and a cause of death.

The remains are the second set of human remains found in the county in the last few weeks. In September, the remains of Jamie Wright were found by a logging crew in a remote area. Wright had been missing since Thanksgiving weekend in 2008.

Dickinson asks anyone with information on either case to call Crimestoppers or the sheriff’s department.