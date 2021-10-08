Inmate, 21, found dead in cell at Mississippi prison

Published 11:08 am Friday, October 8, 2021

By The Associated Press

Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Jeremy Russell, 21, was found unresponsive in his cell late Thursday morning, WJTV reported.

Medical staff responded, and paramedics later pronounced him dead, officials said.

Russell was serving a five-year sentence for burglary in Panola County. He had been sentenced in March.

An autopsy was planned to determine how he died.

More News

Friends mourn Mississippi woman who for decades welcoming guests from around the world into her antebellum home

Former Mississippi coach, vintage Mustang enthusiast shot during Cruising the Coast

Two men arrested for human trafficking after woman tries to escape at Mississippi gas station

New coronavirus cases drop again, now at mid-July levels, but dozens of new deaths reported

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article