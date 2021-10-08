New coronavirus cases drop again, now at mid-July levels, but dozens of new deaths reported

Published 12:08 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported Friday its lowest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in a 24-hour period since mid-July, bringing the weekly average of new cases to less than one-third the level seen exactly one month ago.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 601 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 494,271, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 304 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 33 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 9,811.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 722 on Friday. The last time the weekly average was lower was on July 21.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 812 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4528 119 88 18
Alcorn 5595 97 130 20
Amite 2026 53 57 9
Attala 3291 89 187 36
Benton 1466 38 47 10
Bolivar 6233 145 239 33
Calhoun 2751 45 44 7
Carroll 1651 38 52 11
Chickasaw 2938 67 61 15
Choctaw 1322 26 12 0
Claiborne 1292 36 46 9
Clarke 2880 93 133 32
Clay 3037 75 41 5
Coahoma 4094 104 138 13
Copiah 4393 89 103 14
Covington 4252 93 142 39
De Soto 31562 392 123 26
Forrest 13352 247 283 60
Franklin 1186 28 41 5
George 4866 79 68 9
Greene 2132 47 57 6
Grenada 3670 108 156 32
Hancock 7667 126 72 15
Harrison 33835 522 531 77
Hinds 31623 611 850 139
Holmes 2655 87 109 20
Humphreys 1284 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4555 104 135 24
Jackson 24186 368 283 41
Jasper 3247 64 46 2
Jefferson 939 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1696 42 9 1
Jones 13707 238 236 43
Kemper 1405 41 50 10
Lafayette 8390 137 199 56
Lamar 10414 135 56 12
Lauderdale 11837 310 481 105
Lawrence 2094 38 27 2
Leake 4059 87 99 17
Lee 15317 229 225 43
Leflore 4596 142 240 55
Lincoln 5387 134 205 40
Lowndes 10786 182 279 64
Madison 14463 277 416 72
Marion 4183 106 162 24
Marshall 6311 130 69 17
Monroe 6661 173 191 55
Montgomery 1768 56 64 10
Neshoba 6570 204 226 60
Newton 3790 78 87 15
Noxubee 1847 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7079 127 271 39
Panola 6424 129 103 15
Pearl River 9370 236 210 42
Perry 2034 54 24 9
Pike 5697 150 173 42
Pontotoc 6542 98 86 13
Prentiss 4615 81 101 15
Quitman 1054 27 0 0
Rankin 21761 384 489 68
Scott 4688 96 116 19
Sharkey 635 20 45 8
Simpson 4396 116 160 20
Smith 2610 49 72 8
Stone 3564 64 87 14
Sunflower 4208 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2240 51 50 7
Tate 4512 107 80 19
Tippah 4622 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3528 89 103 28
Tunica 1569 38 19 3
Union 5899 93 132 23
Walthall 2145 63 69 14
Warren 6615 173 173 38
Washington 7326 155 203 41
Wayne 4376 72 80 13
Webster 2006 45 67 14
Wilkinson 1028 37 25 6
Winston 3106 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2302 47 82 22
Yazoo 4338 86 150 20
Total 494,271 9,811 11,256 2,082

