New coronavirus cases drop again, now at mid-July levels, but dozens of new deaths reported

Mississippi reported Friday its lowest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases found in a 24-hour period since mid-July, bringing the weekly average of new cases to less than one-third the level seen exactly one month ago.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Friday that 601 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 494,271, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 304 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 33 new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 9,811.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Friday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 722 on Friday. The last time the weekly average was lower was on July 21.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 812 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.