Pedestrian hit by classic car attempting burnout in Mississippi Gulf Coast intersection during week of annual car show

Published 6:32 am Friday, October 8, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A pedestrian was hit by a classic car on the Gulf Coast Thursday night while the car was attempting a burnout at a Biloxi intersection.

Biloxi police report that officers responded to a 911 call that a pedestrian had been hit near the intersection of Reynoir Street and Highway 90.

WLOX in Biloxi reports that the pedestrian started to cross the street while traffic was stopped. When the light turned green the victim was still crossing the road when a driver in a classic car attempted a burnout.

The victim was hit by the car. Emergency responders attended to the victim, who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The annual Cruisin’ the Coast is celebrating its 25th anniversary on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this week.

 

