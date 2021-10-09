Mississippi man gets 47 months in prison for bank robbery

Published 6:56 am Saturday, October 9, 2021

By The Associated Press

A Mississippi man has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for robbing a bank last year, federal prosecutors said.

Richard Dewayne Jiles, 42, of Jackson, was sentenced Tuesday to 47 months in federal prison for robbing a branch of Trustmark Bank in Jackson on Dec. 3, 2020, Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mississippi said in a news release.

Jiles entered the bank and handed the teller a note stating that she would die if she did not give him $5,000, court records show. Jiles left the bank with about $4,240 in cash. Law enforcement learned from Crimestoppers’ tips and witness statements that Jiles was the person who robbed the bank. He was arrested in Rankin County after crashing into a vehicle.

He pleaded guilty in the case June 3. At sentencing, he also was ordered to pay $4,240 in restitution, LaMarca’s office said.

