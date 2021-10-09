Mississippi mayor says it’s ridiculous that people are calling City Hall to find out when to celebrate Halloween

One Mississippi mayor says when it comes to celebrating Halloween, it is time for the government to stop calling the shots.

Normally, this would be a simple answer, Oct. 31 of course. However, the holiday landed on a Sunday this year, prompting residents to call their local municipal offices with questions about when they could trick or treat.

“I think it is ridiculous that people call the mayor for his opinion on Halloween,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said. “I feel like this: It is time for the government to get out of people’s business. If people want to celebrate Halloween on Saturday, then celebrate it on Saturday. If people want to celebrate it Sunday, then celebrate it Sunday.”

Across the Mississippi River in Louisiana, Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft said the National Calendar states if Halloween falls on a Sunday then the last Saturday in October is the day trick-or-treating should take place. However, if people want to trick-or-treat on Sunday then it is fine.

The mayors asked citizens to get their trick-or-treating in between the hours of 5 p..m. to 8 p.m. on whichever day they choose. People who wish to not leave and or participate in giving out candy should turn their front lights off. Those who want to give out candy should turn their lights on, Gibson said.

Craft said those who are immunocompromised or concerned about COVID do not have to participate in trick-or-treat and also should turn off their porch lights.

Halloween weekend should be an exciting time for the Miss-Lou region with several events happening in both Natchez and Vidalia. Friday, Oct. 29, kicks off the weekend with a trick-or-treat in downtown Natchez with the city’s merchants.

On Saturday, Natchez will have a trunk-or-treat with the Grinch on Broadway. OnSunday, Vidalia First Baptist Church will hold a trunk-or-treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“There are plenty of things to do,” Craft said. “We invite you to come to the Miss-Lou.”