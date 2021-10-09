Shopping center shooting leaves one dead in Mississippi, police seek help finding suspect

Mississippi police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday in a shopping center.

Southaven Police said one person, a 24-year-old male, was killed in the shooting at approximately 11:30 a.m. outside the Party Works on Airways Boulevard in Southaven, Mississippi.

Police say the suspects were driving a Dodge Charger, red with black stripes down the middle. The car also had “SRT” on the back glass.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s vehicle is asked to call the Southaven Police at 662-393-8652.