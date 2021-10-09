Three people die in two wrecks, within two days on same stretch of Mississippi highway

In the span of two days, two separate vehicle collisions on one stretch of Mississippi highway have claimed the lives of three people.

On Tuesday (Oct. 5) a wreck near the Oxford City limits on Mississippi Highway 7 claimed the lives of two Water Valley women.

One day later (Oct. 6) another woman from Oxford died in a two-car collision on the same stretch of highway.

On Tuesday, Oxford police officers responded at 7:33 a.m. to a two-vehicle wreck near the city limits on Highway 7 South between the Dollar General and Coleman Funeral Home.

Officers discovered that Sandra Cooks, 66, and Patricia Gullette, 36, both of Water Valley died in the crash and were pronounced dead at the scene. Another driver, whose name was not released, was transported to the hospital.

On Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol along with the Lafayette County Fire Department, responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash at the Mississippi Highway 7/9 split.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene they discovered two vehicles severely damaged with one person trapped inside. Lafayette County Fire Department firefighters were able to access the patient.

Preliminary reports are that a northbound 2004 Saturn 300 driven by Brenda H. Barfield, 83, of Oxford, MS, collided with a southbound 2016 Acura MDX driven by Courtney D. Griffin, 37, of Bruce, MS.

Barfield received fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene by Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy.

LCFD Battalion 10, Engine 10, Engine 17, Oxford Fire Dept. Rescue 3, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, and CareMed EMS responded.

The accident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.