Authorities searching for suspect in armed robbery of Mississippi dollar store

Mississippi authorities are asking for help identifying a suspect in a Saturday night armed robbery case.

The suspect is being sought by the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department after robbing the Family Dollar in Carriere at gunpoint Saturday night.

Maj. Marc Ogden said staff at the store called about armed robbery Saturday at 9:52 p.m.

Video footage shows a man enter the store wearing a face mask, dark jacket and black shorts walk into the Family Dollar located at 7352 Highway 11. After the man entered the store he produced a pistol and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, he fled on foot down Old Highway 11.

A K-9 unit was used to track the suspect, but the trail was lost along Smith Street near First Baptist Church of Carriere, so it is possible that the suspect was picked up by another individual, Ogden said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Pearl River County dispatch at

(601) 798-5528 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898,