Deputies initially thought case of man found dead in Mississippi was suicide. Autopsy results say it was a homicide.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help after a case they initially thought was a suicide has now been identified as a homicide.

Autopsy results in the death of Alex Rosamond, who was found dead on Aug. 11 at a Crystal Springs residence, indicate that Rosamond’s death was a homicide.

Deputies from the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office initially classified the death as a suicide.

No suspects have been identified in the case. Deputies are asking anyone with information about the case to come forward.