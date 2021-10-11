Missing alert: Officials looking for Mississippi man last seen traveling to cattle show on Oct. 8

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Richard “Bill” Mazique Jr. Sunday afternoon. He is a resident of Natchez and is 87.

According to the alert, he was last seen on October 8 traveling to Amite County for a cattle show. He was last seen driving a white 2000 GMC Sierra. The truck is a 2-door, has an extended bed and was pulling a red bumper pull stock trailer.

On his back windshield is a sticker of a cross with angel wings. The trailer is also broken in the back, the alert said.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mazique they are asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or they could call investigator Carla Dunn at 601-442-8333.