Mississippi reports low number of new coronavirus cases over weekend as weekly averages on decline

Published 8:58 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi reported on Monday the lowest number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases for a weekend period since the second week in July, state health officials reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Monday that 1.041 new coronavirus cases were found over the weekend. The last time a Monday morning report of weekend numbers was that low was on July 12.

The additional cases reported Monday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 495,312, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 303 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 22 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 9,833.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 648 on Monday. The last time the weekly average was lower was July 19.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 760 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4537 119 88 18
Alcorn 5610 97 130 20
Amite 2026 53 57 9
Attala 3294 89 187 36
Benton 1468 38 47 10
Bolivar 6242 145 239 33
Calhoun 2760 45 44 7
Carroll 1663 38 52 11
Chickasaw 2948 67 61 15
Choctaw 1326 26 12 0
Claiborne 1303 37 46 9
Clarke 2880 93 133 32
Clay 3040 75 41 5
Coahoma 4101 104 138 13
Copiah 4399 89 103 14
Covington 4260 93 142 39
De Soto 31670 393 123 26
Forrest 13376 248 283 60
Franklin 1187 28 41 5
George 4884 79 68 9
Greene 2144 48 57 6
Grenada 3679 108 156 32
Hancock 7675 126 72 15
Harrison 33919 525 531 77
Hinds 31680 614 850 139
Holmes 2662 87 109 20
Humphreys 1285 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4569 104 135 24
Jackson 24227 370 283 41
Jasper 3250 64 46 2
Jefferson 941 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1702 42 9 1
Jones 13731 238 236 43
Kemper 1408 41 50 10
Lafayette 8413 137 199 56
Lamar 10436 135 56 12
Lauderdale 11866 310 481 105
Lawrence 2099 38 27 2
Leake 4064 87 99 17
Lee 15354 232 225 43
Leflore 4600 142 240 55
Lincoln 5390 134 205 40
Lowndes 10819 182 279 64
Madison 14478 277 416 72
Marion 4195 106 162 24
Marshall 6341 130 69 17
Monroe 6674 173 191 55
Montgomery 1779 56 64 10
Neshoba 6578 204 226 60
Newton 3793 78 87 15
Noxubee 1848 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7092 127 271 39
Panola 6429 129 103 15
Pearl River 9390 236 210 42
Perry 2038 54 24 9
Pike 5708 150 173 42
Pontotoc 6561 99 86 13
Prentiss 4626 81 101 15
Quitman 1054 27 0 0
Rankin 21793 386 489 68
Scott 4692 96 116 19
Sharkey 636 20 45 8
Simpson 4403 116 160 20
Smith 2611 49 72 8
Stone 3571 64 87 14
Sunflower 4211 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2243 51 50 7
Tate 4521 108 80 19
Tippah 4630 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3539 89 103 28
Tunica 1576 39 19 3
Union 5910 93 132 23
Walthall 2152 63 69 14
Warren 6625 173 173 38
Washington 7340 156 203 41
Wayne 4377 72 80 13
Webster 2011 45 67 14
Wilkinson 1029 38 25 6
Winston 3116 91 130 39
Yalobusha 2309 47 82 22
Yazoo 4353 86 150 20
Total 495,312 9,833 11,256 2,083

