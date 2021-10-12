Three teens killed, another injured in North Mississippi crash

Three teenagers were killed and another was injured after a vehicle crash in North Mississippi Saturday evening.

WREG in Memphis reports that Kemarion Ja’Juan Bogan, 18, a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old female were killed shortly before 7 p.m. on East Tate Road in Tate County.

Adrianna Hamilton, 18, was seriously injured in the wreck.

Wilson says one of his neighbors watched the fatal crash unfold.

A witness who saw the wreck said the vehicle carrying the teenagers became airborne before hitting a tree, according to WREG.