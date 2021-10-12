Three teens killed, another injured in North Mississippi crash

Published 2:16 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Three teenagers were killed and another was injured after a vehicle crash in North Mississippi Saturday evening.

WREG in Memphis reports that Kemarion Ja’Juan Bogan, 18, a 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old female were killed shortly before 7 p.m. on East Tate Road in Tate County.

Adrianna Hamilton, 18, was seriously injured in the wreck.

Wilson says one of his neighbors watched the fatal crash unfold.

Airplane makes emergency landing in Olive Branch

A witness who saw the wreck said the vehicle carrying the teenagers became airborne before hitting a tree, according to WREG.

 

