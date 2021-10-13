3 dead, infant injured in shooting. Police respond after 911 caller reported blood inside Mississippi house.

Published 5:00 am Wednesday, October 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Crime scene

Investigators are trying to determine exactly how three people were killed and an infant was injured inside a Mississippi house Tuesday afternoon.

WTOK in Meridian reports that police were called to a residence on 17th Street in Meridian after receiving a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. from someone saying there was blood inside the house.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple people shot, including an infant who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say three men were shot to death. One of the men died after being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

If you have any information about this crime, you’re asked to call the Meridian Police Department or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.

