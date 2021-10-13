New coronavirus cases in Mississippi continue to inch down, more than two-dozen more deaths reported

Published 6:19 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi continues to slowly inch down, the state reported Wednesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Wednesday that 719 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 496,851, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 301 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 26 new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,900.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 613 on Wednesday. The last time the weekly average was lower was July 19.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 683 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 4567 119 88 18
Alcorn 5623 100 130 20
Amite 2033 54 57 9
Attala 3299 89 187 36
Benton 1470 38 47 10
Bolivar 6259 145 239 33
Calhoun 2771 45 44 7
Carroll 1670 38 52 11
Chickasaw 2959 67 61 15
Choctaw 1329 26 12 0
Claiborne 1305 37 46 9
Clarke 2895 94 133 32
Clay 3054 75 41 5
Coahoma 4110 104 138 13
Copiah 4444 91 104 14
Covington 4266 94 142 39
De Soto 31773 397 124 26
Forrest 13398 251 283 60
Franklin 1189 28 41 5
George 4899 79 69 9
Greene 2148 48 57 6
Grenada 3680 108 156 32
Hancock 7685 126 72 15
Harrison 34022 530 531 77
Hinds 31778 621 852 139
Holmes 2662 87 109 20
Humphreys 1287 38 35 9
Issaquena 193 7 0 0
Itawamba 4584 104 135 24
Jackson 24289 377 284 41
Jasper 3276 65 46 2
Jefferson 943 34 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1706 42 9 1
Jones 13759 241 236 43
Kemper 1412 41 50 10
Lafayette 8443 137 199 56
Lamar 10452 135 56 12
Lauderdale 11933 314 481 107
Lawrence 2110 39 27 2
Leake 4072 87 99 17
Lee 15398 233 225 43
Leflore 4621 142 240 55
Lincoln 5412 134 205 40
Lowndes 10873 184 280 64
Madison 14507 278 416 72
Marion 4205 106 162 24
Marshall 6365 132 69 17
Monroe 6702 173 191 55
Montgomery 1788 56 64 10
Neshoba 6604 204 228 60
Newton 3808 79 87 15
Noxubee 1848 40 41 6
Oktibbeha 7107 128 270 39
Panola 6455 130 103 15
Pearl River 9410 237 210 42
Perry 2043 54 24 9
Pike 5749 152 173 43
Pontotoc 6596 101 86 13
Prentiss 4640 81 101 15
Quitman 1057 27 0 0
Rankin 21834 387 492 68
Scott 4703 98 116 19
Sharkey 639 20 45 8
Simpson 4413 116 160 20
Smith 2622 50 72 8
Stone 3578 64 87 14
Sunflower 4214 104 124 20
Tallahatchie 2250 51 50 7
Tate 4534 108 80 19
Tippah 4646 81 120 14
Tishomingo 3554 91 103 28
Tunica 1584 39 19 3
Union 5937 94 132 23
Walthall 2174 63 69 14
Warren 6632 175 173 38
Washington 7353 156 203 41
Wayne 4381 72 80 13
Webster 2015 45 67 14
Wilkinson 1037 39 25 6
Winston 3126 91 131 39
Yalobusha 2323 47 82 22
Yazoo 4367 86 151 20
Total 496,851 9,900 11,269 2,086

