Police chase in Mississippi ends with crash in Louisiana woods. Four burglary suspects charged after stolen weapons, drugs found.

A police chase that started in Mississippi ended with a crash in the Louisiana woods and the arrest of four burglary suspects.

According to officials from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday to assist the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi after a vehicle they were pursuing crossed the state line. The suspects in the vehicle were wanted on burglary charges, officials said,

Deputies located the vehicle, which had crashed in the woods near Slidell. The four occupants of the vehicle, who had fled on foot, were later apprehended.

Justin Wilder, 21, Keyon Randolph, 23, Derrick Holmes, 20, and a 17-year-old juvenile were identified as the suspects in the vehicle. Holmes and the juvenile were found to have stolen firearms in their possession and were taken into custody.

All four suspects were booked on several charges.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle the suspects were driving was reported stolen in Tangipahoa Parish.

While searching the vehicle, deputies located a clear plastic bag containing suspected 10 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.