These places are the best spots to retire in Mississippi; Do you agree?

Published 9:09 pm Wednesday, October 13, 2021

By Stacker

Best places to retire in Mississippi

For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family. After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in Mississippi. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.

Many retirees seek out easy access to indoor and outdoor recreation, from walking trails and water access to museums and theaters. Many desirable retirement destinations also have good proximity to major cities, ripe with arts, culture, and health care resources. But those choice locations carry the key drawback of a high cost of living, often due to pricey housing costs, that will not suit retirees often on fixed incomes. Low crime rates make a difference, as well.

Keep reading to discover the best places to retire in Mississippi.

#15. Escatawpa
– Population: 2,257
– Median home value: $88,600 (70% own)
– Median rent: $654 (30% rent)
– Median household income: $38,242

#14. Oxford
– Population: 26,962
– Median home value: $248,200 (46% own)
– Median rent: $959 (54% rent)
– Median household income: $44,283

#13. Amory
– Population: 6,932
– Median home value: $121,700 (65% own)
– Median rent: $656 (35% rent)
– Median household income: $35,217

#12. Petal
– Population: 10,584
– Median home value: $141,600 (66% own)
– Median rent: $884 (34% rent)
– Median household income: $55,946

#11. Gulf Hills
– Population: 8,352
– Median home value: $136,800 (79% own)
– Median rent: $999 (21% rent)
– Median household income: $53,521

#10. Pearl
– Population: 26,461
– Median home value: $120,700 (62% own)
– Median rent: $881 (38% rent)
– Median household income: $49,944

#9. Tupelo
– Population: 38,271
– Median home value: $145,400 (59% own)
– Median rent: $790 (41% rent)
– Median household income: $50,694

#8. Ocean Springs
– Population: 17,729
– Median home value: $174,000 (71% own)
– Median rent: $954 (29% rent)
– Median household income: $58,713

#7. Brandon
– Population: 23,930
– Median home value: $181,900 (80% own)
– Median rent: $982 (20% rent)
– Median household income: $78,573

#6. Corinth
– Population: 14,562
– Median home value: $123,300 (54% own)
– Median rent: $595 (46% rent)
– Median household income: $38,460

#5. Diamondhead
– Population: 8,103
– Median home value: $173,200 (85% own)
– Median rent: $1,039 (15% rent)
– Median household income: $65,035

#4. Madison
– Population: 25,592
– Median home value: $261,900 (93% own)
– Median rent: $1,549 (7% rent)
– Median household income: $114,521

#3. Long Beach
– Population: 15,698
– Median home value: $151,400 (63% own)
– Median rent: $965 (37% rent)
– Median household income: $53,951

#2. West Hattiesburg
– Population: 6,352
– Median home value: $144,400 (49% own)
– Median rent: $843 (51% rent)
– Median household income: $40,433

#1. Hide-A-Way Lake
– Population: 2,392
– Median home value: $183,800 (87% own)
– Median rent: No data available (13% rent)
– Median household income: $100,300

