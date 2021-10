Authorities have identified the victim in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Jackson.

Chasmine Leavy, 27, was struck and killed around 4 a.m. Tuesday near Londonderry and Northside drives, the Hinds County coroner said.

The suspect was driving either a white Chevy Malibu or an Impala, Jackson police Officer Sam Brown told news outlets.

No arrests have been announced.