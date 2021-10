A bicyclist has been killed after being struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

The cyclist was trying to cross U.S. 90 in Gautier on Wednesday night, WLOX-TV reported.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on the highway near Suter Road when the bicyclist was struck, Gautier Police Chief Daniel Selover said. Few other details were released.

Gautier is about 15 miles east of Biloxi.