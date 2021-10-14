Mississippi man will need bigger wallet after pocketing $210,000 in Match 5 lottery

An east Mississippi man became the latest jackpot winner from Mississippi’s Match 5 lottery.

The man from Clarke County picked all five numbers in Tuesday’s lottery, becoming $210,000 richer.

The winning ticket was sold at Xpress Lane 104 at 500 Highway 19 N., Meridian. The man has been playing Mississippi Match 5 since its launch in April and quick-picked his numbers.

The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $50,000. Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $84 million, while Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $60 million.