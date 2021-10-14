Mississippi officers continue search for suspects, motive in shooting that killed 3 men, injured infant

As detectives continue to search for suspects, authorities have identified three men shot to death in Meridian. The gunfire on Tuesday also wounded an infant, who is expected to survive.

Police identified the victims killed at a home in the city as Jacoby Jones, 21, Kodi Davidson Jr., 23, and Hunter Card, 24.

Officers found that two of the men had been shot multiple times and were declared dead at the scene, Meridian police Sgt. Heather Luebbers said. The third man died after being flown to a hospital in Jackson, Coroner Clayton Cobler told WTOK-TV. He had also been shot several times, The Meridian Star reported.

Luebbers described injuries to the infant, who is less than 1 year old, as not life-threatening. She said Wednesday the child was reported to be doing well. Investigators “say they talked to the mother and the infant is doing alright,” Luebbers said.

No suspects or motives have been announced.