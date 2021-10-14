Mississippi police investigate report of child abduction on social media, find nothing; mayor says ‘story didn’t hold up

A Facebook post about a young Mississippi girl who reportedly said she was kidnapped Wednesday evening but escaped caused many residents to become concerned, but the town’s mayor said the police checked out the girl’s story and found no evidence it was true.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said in a public Facebook post that the police spoke with the young girl and her family and said they couldn’t find any proof that the alleged abduction occurred.

“The story didn’t hold up,” Ducker wrote on social media.

Exactly what caused the girl to say she was abducted was not immediately clear.