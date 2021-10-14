New coronavirus cases still on decline in Mississippi, but remain five times higher than June lows

New COVID-19 coronavirus cases continue to decline across Mississippi Thursday particularly compared the spikes over the last two months, but they remain at levels five times the lows seen in June before the Delta variant raged through the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Thursday that 528 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Thursday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 497,379, meaning that more than 16 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Statistics indicate that approximately 1 in every 300 Mississippians has died from the virus.

MSDH reported 7 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 9,907.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Wednesday, 45 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated. The number of fully vaccinated Mississippians has grown rapidly over the last several weeks but remains below the U.S. average of 56 percent.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 530 on Thursday. The last time the weekly average was lower was July 18. While much lower than the spikes seen in August and September, the current weekly average of daily cases is still more than five times the June lows.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 642 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 4570 119 88 18 Alcorn 5630 100 130 20 Amite 2034 54 57 9 Attala 3301 89 187 36 Benton 1470 38 47 10 Bolivar 6264 145 239 33 Calhoun 2776 45 44 7 Carroll 1673 38 52 11 Chickasaw 2965 67 61 15 Choctaw 1330 26 12 0 Claiborne 1310 37 46 9 Clarke 2902 94 133 32 Clay 3058 75 41 5 Coahoma 4114 104 138 13 Copiah 4446 91 104 14 Covington 4271 94 142 39 De Soto 31806 398 124 26 Forrest 13401 250* 283 60 Franklin 1191 28 41 5 George 4904 79 71 9 Greene 2154 48 57 6 Grenada 3691 108 156 32 Hancock 7690 126 72 15 Harrison 34085 530 531 77 Hinds 31796 621 852 139 Holmes 2665 87 109 20 Humphreys 1288 38 35 9 Issaquena 193 7 0 0 Itawamba 4590 104 135 24 Jackson 24303 377 284 41 Jasper 3280 65 46 2 Jefferson 942 34 41 7 Jefferson Davis 1706 42 9 1 Jones 13770 241 236 43 Kemper 1412 41 50 10 Lafayette 8450 137 199 56 Lamar 10461 135 56 12 Lauderdale 11936 314 481 107 Lawrence 2111 40 27 2 Leake 4072 87 99 17 Lee 15413 233 226 43 Leflore 4626 143 240 55 Lincoln 5416 134 205 40 Lowndes 10908 184 280 64 Madison 14513 278 416 72 Marion 4206 107 162 24 Marshall 6378 132 69 17 Monroe 6713 173 191 55 Montgomery 1789 56 64 10 Neshoba 6606 204 228 60 Newton 3808 79 87 15 Noxubee 1849 40 41 6 Oktibbeha 7110 129 270 39 Panola 6458 131 103 15 Pearl River 9428 237 210 42 Perry 2045 55* 24 9 Pike 5780 152 173 43 Pontotoc 6603 101 86 13 Prentiss 4641 81 101 15 Quitman 1062 27 0 0 Rankin 21852 387 492 68 Scott 4706 98 116 19 Sharkey 640 20 45 8 Simpson 4419 116 161 20 Smith 2625 50 72 8 Stone 3582 64 87 14 Sunflower 4215 104 124 20 Tallahatchie 2252 51 50 7 Tate 4539 109 80 19 Tippah 4649 81 120 14 Tishomingo 3559 91 103 28 Tunica 1585 39 19 3 Union 5951 94 132 23 Walthall 2176 63 69 14 Warren 6635 175 173 38 Washington 7361 156 203 41 Wayne 4385 72 80 13 Webster 2016 45 67 14 Wilkinson 1043 39 25 6 Winston 3128 91 131 39 Yalobusha 2323 47 82 22 Yazoo 4375 86 151 20 Total 497,379 9,907 11,273 2,086