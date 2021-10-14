Two Mississippi men arrested after stolen trailer filled with thousands of dollars of band equipment found at residence

Two Mississippi men were arrested after finding a stolen trailer filled with thousands of dollars of stolen band equipment.

Caleb Deshaun Skinner, 26, of D’Iberville, and Phillip Lebarron Watkins, 36, of Biloxi, were arrested on charges of receiving stolen property.

Officials report that deputies from the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Department in Louisiana had reported that a stolen enclosed trailer from the Destrehan High School might be in the D’Iberville area. Deputies said the trailer contained band equipment when stolen. The equipment has been valued at around $30,000.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, D’Iberville police officers responded to the report and found the stolen trailer on Barkwood Circle.

Skinner and Watkins were both found in the home where the trailer was found and were taken into custody.

Officers were also able to find all of the missing band equipment in various areas in and around the residence.