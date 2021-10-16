How did your team fare? High school football scores from around Mississippi
Published 7:41 am Saturday, October 16, 2021
High School football scores from around Mississippi:
Aberdeen 33, East Webster 16
Adams Christian 47, Park Place Christian Academy 15
Amite School 28, Sylva-Bay Aca. 19
Amory 34, Noxubee County 22
Baldwyn 49, Potts Camp 13
Bay 20, Pass Christian 17
Bay Springs 44, Mount Olive 8
Bayou Aca. 31, Starkville Aca. 21
Belmont 34, Walnut 13
Biggersville 41, H.W. Byers 0
Biloxi 36, St. Martin 14
Bogue Chitto 13, East Marion 12
Booneville 40, Alcorn Central 7
Brandon 42, Meridian 28
Brookhaven 32, Hattiesburg 14
Brookhaven Academy 31, Centreville Aca. 8
Caledonia 61, Mooreville 41
Calhoun Aca. 42, Humphreys Aca. 16
Calhoun City 46, Bruce 0
Canton 20, Forest Hill 12
Canton Academy 40, Benton Academy 21
Carroll Aca. 16, Lee Academy-Clarksdale 14
Charleston 38, Strayhorn 0
Choctaw Central 40, Northeast Lauderdale 20
Choctaw County 33, Eupora 27
Cleveland Central 35, Columbus 22
Clinton 23, Oxford 6
Coffeeville 28, Coldwater 0
Columbia 30, Purvis 6
Columbia Academy 36, Wayne Aca. 9
Copiah Aca. 13, Central Hinds Aca. 7
D’Iberville 35, Hancock 9
DeSoto Central 27, Hernando 14
ECS, Tenn. 33, Northpoint Christian 21
East Central 41, Long Beach 7
East Union 49, Myrtle 0
Enterprise Clarke 34, Clarkdale 17
Enterprise Lincoln 18, Salem 8
Ethel 36, Sebastopol 30
Franklin Co. 26, Port Gibson 0
French Camp 39, Vardaman 25
Gautier 45, Vancleave 28
George County 41, Pearl River Central 7
Germantown 13, Grenada 8
Gulfport 13, Harrison Central 12
Hazlehurst 56, McLaurin 7
Heidelberg 27, Mize 6
Itawamba AHS 51, Corinth 27
Jackson Prep 10, Jackson Aca. 6
Jefferson Davis County 40, St. Patrick 0
Kemper County 26, Newton 8
Kosciusko 35, Leake Central 20
Lafayette 51, New Hope 0
Lake 43, Philadelphia 37
Lamar Christian 26, St. Joseph-Madison 20
Laurel 47, South Jones 7
Lawrence County 31, Sumrall 28
LeFlore 54, Riverside 0
Leake Aca. 35, Heritage Academy 28
Madison Central 35, Tupelo 3
Madison-Ridgeland Aca. 59, Magnolia Heights 7
Mantachie 28, Macon Road Baptist, Tenn. 6
Marshall Aca. 21, Kirk Aca. 18
McComb 30, Lanier 8
McEvans 38, West Bolivar 0
Mendenhall 21, Quitman 6
Morton 50, Southeast Lauderdale 6
Moss Point 30, Greene County 13
Neshoba Central 49, Jim Hill 13
Nettleton 51, Hatley 7
Newton County 28, Northeast Jones 21
North Delta 43, Winona Christian 18
North Panola 38, Independence 6
North Pontotoc 24, New Albany 14
North Sunflower Aca. 38, Tunica Academy 22
Oak Grove 54, Terry 28
Oak Hill Aca. 42, Central Holmes 24
Ocean Springs 42, Pascagoula 3
Pelahatchie 38, Nanih Waiya 8
Petal 44, Northwest Rankin 34
Picayune 56, West Harrison 13
Pillow Aca. 37, Washington School 0
Poplarville 35, Forrest Co. AHS 0
Prentiss 18, Rebul Aca. 0
Presbyterian Christian 27, Parklane Aca. 13
Raleigh 28, Magee 13
Raymond 35, South Pike 28
Richland 35, Collins 0
Richton 22, Resurrection Catholic 17
Ripley 30, South Pontotoc 15
Russell Christian Academy 54, Success Unlimited Academy, Ala. 6
Sacred Heart 28, East Rankin Aca. 6
Saltillo 27, Greenville 24
Scott Central 54, Pisgah 0
Shannon 48, Tishomingo County 0
Simmons 58, McAdams 0
Simpson Aca. 48, Riverfield, La. 21
Smithville 29, Falkner 0
South Delta 44, West Tallahatchie 0
Southaven 32, Olive Branch 0
St. Andrew’s 35, Loyd Star 29
St. Joseph-Greenville 42, St. Aloysius 7
St. Stanislaus 25, Seminary 18
Starkville 50, Murrah 0
Stringer 50, North Forrest 48
TCPS 63, Ashland 0
Tallulah, La. 54, Newton Co. Aca. 44
Taylorsville 26, Lumberton 6
Tri-County Aca. 61, Clinton Christian Academy 0
Tylertown 56, Wilkinson County 0
Union 35, Forest 14
Velma Jackson 49, Puckett 7
Vicksburg 36, Ridgeland 14
Warren Central 3, Pearl 0
Wayne County 22, Natchez 14
Wesson 48, Crystal Springs 32
West Jones 8, Florence 0
West Lauderdale 36, Louisville 35, OT
West Lowndes 55, Hamilton 13
West Marion 20, Perry Central 18
West Point 40, Lake Cormorant 21
Winona 46, Humphreys 20
Winston Aca. 27, Indianola Aca. 14
Yazoo County 32, Amanda Elzy 28
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com