Mississippi police: Man gunned down in broad daylight drive-by shooting that involved AR-15

Mississippi police say a man was gunned down in broad daylight, shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting that involved an AR-15 rifle.

Jackson police say the shooting happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday at the intersection of State Street and Beasley Road.

According to police, a man died after being shot multiple times by the passenger of another vehicle who used an AR-15.

A deputy who was close by was reportedly one of the first to arrive at the scene of the shooting.

Officials said they have identified two possible male suspects and that the shooting was the result of a dispute over a relationship between a female and two males.